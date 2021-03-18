Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,189,307 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,189,307 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of OraSure Technologies worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $796.44 million, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

