Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 165,100 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.72% of Acacia Research worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 39.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 551,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 764.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 611,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 540,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 304,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.92 million, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.81. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

