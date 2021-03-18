Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 229,300 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Qualys worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Qualys by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Qualys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,935 shares in the company, valued at $28,666,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,410. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Shares of QLYS opened at $102.90 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

