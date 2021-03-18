Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 354,500 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 354,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Xerox worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Xerox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xerox stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

