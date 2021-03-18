Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,400 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.84% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 118,834 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

