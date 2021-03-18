Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,800 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5,337.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBH opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

