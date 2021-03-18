Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 517,000 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Perspecta worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Perspecta by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Perspecta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,477,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

PRSP opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

