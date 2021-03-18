Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 61,326 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,326 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Mimecast worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,675 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

