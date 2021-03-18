Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 76,800 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of ZIX worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZIX by 2,745.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $449.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

