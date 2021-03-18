Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 86,565 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of Deluxe worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 71.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.