Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,974,687 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,974,687 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.09% of Civeo worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 840,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Civeo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Civeo alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Insiders have sold a total of 175,484 shares of company stock worth $3,251,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $256.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.