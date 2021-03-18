Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 99,651 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 15.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in The Allstate by 235.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $117.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.