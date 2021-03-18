Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 216,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,645.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

