Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 329,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of CUBE opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

