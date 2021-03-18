Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.46% of Stoneridge worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Stoneridge by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 370,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stoneridge by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 368,074 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 231,061 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 1,426.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 175,690 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Stoneridge by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 117,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $992.43 million, a P/E ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRI. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.