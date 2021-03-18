Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $899.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.