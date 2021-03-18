renBTC Price Reaches $57,278.67 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One renBTC token can now be bought for $57,278.67 or 0.98708293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $764.47 million and approximately $682,845.00 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00452642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00061376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00134952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00057407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00640582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00075637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,347 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

