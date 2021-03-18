Render Token (RNDR) Trading 82.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Render Token has a market cap of $96.57 million and $3.26 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 82.4% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.81 or 0.00624722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068388 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 509,023,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,105,485 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

