Rentberry Price Up 39% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Rentberry has a market cap of $614,860.37 and $3,251.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.90 or 0.00632438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

