Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Insider Sells $275,632.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RGEN traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.01. The company had a trading volume of 389,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 243.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

