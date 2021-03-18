Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Insider Sells $275,632.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RGEN traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.01. The company had a trading volume of 389,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 243.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.56.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
