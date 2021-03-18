Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.87% of Republic Bancorp worth $36,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBCAA. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

RBCAA opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

