Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRC. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,098,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,888,991. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ameresco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

