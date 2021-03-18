Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $144.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

