Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 18th (ACRHF, ADS, AJG, AOUT, ASND, ASUR, AZN, BDSX, BKU, BOKF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 18th:

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.30 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $36.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $172.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £102 ($133.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $333.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $136.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.25 ($14.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $26.50 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $122.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $368.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $205.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $252.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.90. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $46.75 to $47.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $70.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $103.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $71.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $107.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $246.00 to $292.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.40 ($4.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $317.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $88.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $76.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $84.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $57.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $21.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $460.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $298.00 to $361.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $356.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €29.60 ($34.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $350.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $187.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $132.00 to $175.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

