Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 18th (ACRHF, ADS, AJG, AOUT, ASND, ASUR, AZN, BDSX, BKU, BOKF)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 18th:

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.30 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $36.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $172.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £102 ($133.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $180.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $333.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $136.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.25 ($14.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $26.50 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $122.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $368.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $205.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $252.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.90. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $46.75 to $47.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $70.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $103.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $71.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $107.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $246.00 to $292.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.40 ($4.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $317.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $88.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $76.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $84.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $57.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $21.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $460.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $298.00 to $361.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $356.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €29.60 ($34.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $350.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $187.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $132.00 to $175.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

