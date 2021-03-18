Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $278.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

2/4/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.68. The stock had a trading volume of 183,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,047. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.97.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

