Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Joint (JYNT)

3/11/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Joint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – The Joint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/25/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $605.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $398,764.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,401.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $3,080,757. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Joint by 399.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

