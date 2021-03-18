Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Syneos Health (SYNH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH):

3/15/2021 – Syneos Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Syneos Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Syneos Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Syneos Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Syneos Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Syneos Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $85.00.

Syneos Health stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

