Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – United Natural Foods was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/11/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $36.00 to $46.00.

2/25/2021 – United Natural Foods is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – United Natural Foods is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/28/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $26.00 to $36.00.

1/27/2021 – United Natural Foods was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. 12,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Get United Natural Foods Inc alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $23,961,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after buying an additional 374,025 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 49.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.