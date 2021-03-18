Research Analysts Set Expectations for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WPRT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -183.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

