Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT):

3/16/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $205.00 to $245.00.

3/16/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $245.00.

3/5/2021 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $228.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $233.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2021 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $233.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

