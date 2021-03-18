Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Denny’s (DENN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/16/2021 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

3/12/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/9/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

2/17/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/8/2021 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

1/21/2021 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. 7,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,761. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after buying an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Denny’s by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 566,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

