Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating.

3/15/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

3/9/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Avis Budget Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $72.40.

Get Avis Budget Group Inc alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 766.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.