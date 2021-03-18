Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS: CESDF) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,386. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

