Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS: CESDF) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/15/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,386. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

