Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Covetrus (CVET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET):

3/9/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

3/8/2021 – Covetrus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

3/2/2021 – Covetrus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Covetrus is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

CVET stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $94,211.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,066 shares of company stock worth $1,437,002. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

