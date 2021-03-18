Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Covetrus (CVET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET):
- 3/9/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
- 3/8/2021 – Covetrus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
- 3/2/2021 – Covetrus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Covetrus is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
CVET stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
