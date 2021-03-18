Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Viant Technology (DSP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP):

3/15/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

