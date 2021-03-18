Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $199.41 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.01 or 0.00626585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00034246 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

