Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.40. 1,372,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,624,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on RESN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 575.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

