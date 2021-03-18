Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.09

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$77.09 and traded as high as C$81.34. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$80.51, with a volume of 465,312 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$24.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.30.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.16%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

