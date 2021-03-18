Retail Properties of America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,310 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,624% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 1,170,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

