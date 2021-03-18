REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. REV Group posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

