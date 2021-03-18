Revain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.65 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $4.65 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.00621370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

