Reviewing FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and The Amacore Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.65 billion 8.98 $895.07 million $11.26 25.33 The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The Amacore Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FLEETCOR Technologies and The Amacore Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $283.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than The Amacore Group.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and The Amacore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 29.55% 30.65% 8.40% The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats The Amacore Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift. The company provides fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, mobile apps, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company offers lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes; to airlines to accommodate traveling crews and distressed passengers whose flights have been canceled; and electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields, as well as prepaid paper vouchers. Its corporate payments solutions enable customers to manage and control electronic payments across enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services. The company's gift card product management and processing services comprise card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. It also provides other payment products for vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company serves businesses, partners, merchants, and payment network in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Amacore Group Company Profile

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

