Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.44.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,405,706 shares of company stock valued at $90,889,222. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

