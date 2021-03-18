Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,405,706 shares of company stock worth $90,889,222 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,041,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,560,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

