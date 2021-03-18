REVV Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.56 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, REVV has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $115.56 million and $12.44 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00454260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00061723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00132489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.58 or 0.00656679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.