Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

