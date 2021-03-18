Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €142.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHM. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.36 ($121.60).

Shares of ETR RHM traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching €85.14 ($100.16). 165,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

