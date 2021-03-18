Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,874 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of SPX FLOW worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $67.32 on Thursday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

