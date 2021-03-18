Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 20,116 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Terex worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

TEX opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.