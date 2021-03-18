Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 25,746 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Rexnord worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.